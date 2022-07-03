Writing fiction? Here's the easiest way to outline (even if you hate outlining)

Your novel is a STORY

As we said in From Dud To Fiction Bestseller: 3 Strategies To Get You There:

… start with the story (not the plot.) There’s a difference between story and plot, so always start with story — don’t try to plot until you’ve got the story straight in your mind.

Before you think about your novel’s first page, think about the novel, as a whole. What happens? What’s the story?

Mysteries usually involve a crime of some sort, often murder. So, who’s your victim? Why was he/ she murdered?

How was he/ she murdered? Where was he/ she murdered?

At this stage, you don’t need a complete plot, you just need enough material to become enthusiastic and inspired.

Choose a genre (category) and dream up some situations which would be appropriate for the genre you’ve chosen.

Discover outlining the easy way here.