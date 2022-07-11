Yes, you can publish short fiction and succeed

Writing short stories and novellas has many advantages, for both new and experienced authors. You can succeed faster.

New author? Write short fiction: succeed faster

Last year, when I suggested a novella to a new author he said: “I don’t have time. After I finish this novel, I’ve already got three others to write.”

A few weeks ago, I sent him a quick message asking about his progress. His posts on social media featured wonderful news: a new baby in the family. But when I scrolled back through his posts—nothing about his writing.

If you’re unsure about short fiction too, let’s look at some of the advantages of publishing novellas.

1. Write and publish faster

In the time it takes to write a novel, you could write three novellas.

