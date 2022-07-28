Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Writing fees: "how much do you charge?" | Main

You're writing a novel. You can't keep track... Here's help

Obsidian: a perfect writers’ studio

I’ve been using Obsidian for around 18 months. It’s perfect for writers. All your files are in Markdown, which is just plain text. So even if Obsidian falls by the wayside, you’ll always be able to read and use your content.

Over the time I’ve used it, Obsidian has become ever more extendable, with many plugins, so that you can turn your content into anything you choose. You can run a business in Obsidian, or just use it to collect research, or to journal.

Obsidian has thousands of friendly users: check out the Obsidian forum and ask for help when you need it.

When I chat about the app with authors, some love it, others find it too challenging. I suggest watching some of the many “get started with Obsidian” tutorials on YouTube, especially if you’re new to Markdown.

Use Obsidian to write fiction.

 

Posted by on July 28, 2022 in Writing Tip |

Tags: apps, apps for writers, free apps

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts