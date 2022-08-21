Are you a novelist? A blog can help you to write

Did you know that your blog can help you to write your books?
Here’s how:
- You have readers now. Writing is a lonely business. In the months and years it takes you to write a novel, you have no idea what’s working, and what isn’t. Blog excerpts from your novels, and your readers will tell you what works for them — and this knowledge will subtly improve your writing;
- It gives readers a chance to get to know your characters, and they become invested in them. And they buy your book;
- You become familiar. When a blog reader is browsing the virtual shelves, and he has a choice between an unfamiliar title, and a familiar one, which do you think he will choose?