Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Write a short story this afternoon, and publish it | Main

Are you part of the booming creator economy?

Create: the creator economy is valued at over 100 billion dollars

According to Influencer Marketing Hub’s PDF:

We estimate the total Creator Economy market size to be around $104.2 Billion

Also from the PDF:

Of the surveyed Creators that considered themselves full time Creators, ie. content creation is their main source of income – 78% make more than $23,500 annually

Of course, since we’re a writers’ group, our members are heavily into self-publishing, blogging, and social media. It seems we’re part of a movement too.

Get the tips.

 

Posted by on August 31, 2022 in 100 ways to be more creative |

Tags: creator economy, self-publishing, social media sales

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts