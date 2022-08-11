Book marketing: should you blog or advertise?

If you’re interested in blogging, the group had lots of tips for using your blog for book marketing. Here are several I found interesting.

1. Post consistently, and promote to get traffic (try Twitter)

We all agreed that if you’re blogging, you need to be consistent. That might mean regular blog posts, or regular social media posts. A couple of authors suggested collaborating on blogging and social media.

An author suggested inviting guest bloggers: “choose authors who write in your genre. I treat my blog like a networking tool. I write a couple of blog posts a month, but I’m on Twitter every day. Although Twitter doesn’t work for everyone, I’ve used it to get subscribers. It makes a huge difference when you’re releasing a new book.”

Explore the tips.