Angela Booth

  • Story Spinner: Fiction Ghostwriting

    Story Spinner: Build A Lucrative Fiction Ghostwriting Business In 7 Days

    Set the foundations of a six-figure writing business in just seven days when you become a fiction ghostwriter .

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« Scrivener: are you using the Collections feature? | Main | Fiction tips: what to do if you're beginning your fiction career »

Editing your novel? Here's what to check

n 2020, I wrote “Writing Fiction: An Essentials Checklist For Your Novel”. My writing students found it useful, as did blog readers.

Here’s the checklist:

  1. Thrills and spills: make bad stuff happen to your characters
  2. The bad stuff must make sense

3: Contrast your characters: each character must be different

  1. Pay attention to setting: location, location, location…

5: Alternate your storylines (you need at least two)

  1. Add humor in a later draft, if you can
  2. Keep your backstory out of your story (keep secrets from your reader)

Learn more about the expanded fiction checklist.

 

Posted by on August 24, 2022 in Fiction |

Tags: editing fiction checklist, fiction author, how to write a novel

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...

Recent Posts

Spotlight Posts