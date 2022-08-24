Editing your novel? Here's what to check

n 2020, I wrote “Writing Fiction: An Essentials Checklist For Your Novel”. My writing students found it useful, as did blog readers.
Here’s the checklist:
- Thrills and spills: make bad stuff happen to your characters
- The bad stuff must make sense
3: Contrast your characters: each character must be different
- Pay attention to setting: location, location, location…
5: Alternate your storylines (you need at least two)
- Add humor in a later draft, if you can
- Keep your backstory out of your story (keep secrets from your reader)
