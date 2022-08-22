Angela Booth

Fiction: if you're struggling with motivation, get organized

Here’s an essential tip: writing comes first. Schedule writing time into your calendar each day, and be aware that only writing is writing: research isn’t writing, nor is organizing and cross-referencing your files.

Apps can help you to manage the chaos.

1. Use an app to organize the 1001 bits of information your novel generates

I use Obsidian to organize my writing. If you do too, try this: create a separate vault for fiction projects; it’s less distracting. You can keep both your primary vault and your fiction vault open, and use Obsidian URLs to link them together as needed.

More tips to develop a process for writing fiction.

 

write a novel, write fiction, writing process

