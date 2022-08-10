Fun exercises for fiction: they're easy (and powerful)

1. Create first lines to spark your creativity, now, and later

The first sentences of a novel set the tone and voice for the book, so they’re important.

First lines can be memorable; even famous. “Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again” is the famous first line of Daphne du Maurier’s bestseller Rebecca.

Of course, you can write any sentence you like as a first line, and change it later, but you need the book’s voice: its emotional key. The emotion sparks your inspiration for the book. Until you have the novel’s voice, it’s a challenge to write with confidence. The voice inspires you.

Here’s an example of how this works.