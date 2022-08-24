Angela Booth

Scrivener: are you using the Collections feature?

To view a Collection, choose from the Scrivener menu, View/ Collections.

Let’s look at some tips.

1. Create a Collection for each major character

You can do this via a Saved Search, or manually. I prefer to do it manually. It gives you more control. Let’s say you’re writing a first draft, or are editing. Select a document in the Binder, right click on it, and from the right-click menu, choose Add to Collection/ New Collection. I like to create a icon for the documents in a Collection too. Then I can spot them at a glance in the Drafts folder. To add an icon to a document, select it, right click, and choose Change Icon. Pick an icon you’ll use for every document in that particular Collection.

More on using Scrivener's Collections.

 

