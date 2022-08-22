Angela Booth

Writing fiction? Develop an easy editing process

Big scenes, little scenes—and scenes you don’t need

When you’re reading, before you start editing, think about your BIG scenes: the essential scenes. A novel may have five big scenes—scenes you can’t avoid, because if you avoid them, the reader will feel cheated.

In a romance, the meeting between the hero and heroine is a big scene; in a whodunit, you may drop clues or red herrings in big scenes.

Turning point scenes are big scenes too. The climax is your biggest scene; everything in your novel needs to build toward it.

How to build your editing strategy.

 

