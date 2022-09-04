Fiction tips: what's important to you when you create characters?

Make writing fiction easier when you create an ensemble

I’ve been reading Harriet Steel’s period mysteries, the Nuala novels, set in 1930s Ceylon. Ms Steel assembles a wonderful cast of characters, including pets.

Currently there are 11 novels in the series, so at the start of each novel, there’s a cast list. It’s ideal to refresh your memory on who’s who, if you’ve forgotten who the characters might be.

Why not make a list of the main characters in your current novel? A list helps you to decide whether you have characters who are too similar, or who don’t suit the genre—it’s always good to try and suit your characters to the genre in which you’re writing.

Here are the main tips from our meeting.