Wish you could turn your WordPress blog into a money-maker?

But what if you want to sell via your website?
Your WordPress website: stress-free sales
Let’s look at what’s involved in ecommerce.
Basically, you need:
- Something to sell. Perhaps products, or services, such as writing services, or publishing services;
- A way to tell customers about your products, and enable them to buy;
- Delivery options;
- Customer contact options;
- Sales processing: a way to connect a payment processor.
The simplest way to sell something on a website is to use PayPal, or a similar payment system. You describe a product, and add PayPal button. When someone buys, you ship the product.
Although this bare-bones method is simple, it becomes challenging when sales increase.
Let’s look at some tips to help you to make sales from your WordPress blog.